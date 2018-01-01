 
  Sports

Schwartzman Defeats Verdasco to Win Rio Open Title

RIO DE JANEIRO – Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, ranked 23 in the world, defeated Spain’s 40th-ranked Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Rio de Janeiro Tennis Open, South America’s only ATP 500 tourney, thus guaranteeing himself entree into the ranks of the world’s 20 best tennis players.

It was Schwartzman’s first career ATP 500 win against an evidently tired Verdasco, who – along with compatriot David Marrero – had won the doubles tourney on Saturday and had played five tough matches in the past three days.

The Buenos Aires champ garnered 500 ranking points with the win, thus enabling him to climb at least four spots in the ATP ranking table.

Although he began his first Rio Open powerfully, breaking his rival’s service in the first game, Verdasco, 34, went down to defeat in 1 hour and 23 minutes, but he will go up against Schwartzman again next week in the first round of the Mexico Open.

The first set lasted just 36 minutes, but the pair seemed more evenly matched in the second set, although Verdasco was already moving more slowly around the court.

The 25-year-old Schwartzman – who stands just 1.7 meters (5-foot-7) – had knocked off Chile’s 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Nicolas Jarry 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Schwartzman defeated Verdasco in their only previous meeting, winning 7-6 (5), 6-1 at a clay-court event in Nice, France, in 2016.

The Rio Open was played at the Brazilian Jockey Club and had a total of $1.46 million in prize money attached to it, of which Schwartzman will take home $365,560 – along with the 500 ranking points – and the Spaniard $179,215 and 300 ranking points.
 

