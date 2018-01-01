

Germany’s Knoll, Portugal’s Nobre Win Gold in Havana Triathlon



HAVANA – Germany’s Anabel Knoll and Portugal’s Alexandre Nobre won on Sunday gold medals in the fourth edition of the Ibero-American Triathlon Championship in Havana.



In second place after Knoll came Cuba’s Leslie Amat, while Brazilian Vittoria Lopes won the bronze medal.



It was Nobre’s second consecutive gold in the event, which took him 1 hour, 50 minutes and 23 seconds to complete.



“We came (here) aware of several rivals, especially the Canadians and the Germans. It was a tough race, since it was very hot, but thanks to the training and our joint work we achieved a great result,” Nobre said.



Another member of the Portuguese team, Miguel Arraiolos, won the silver medal in the men’s event, crossing the finish line one second behind Nobre, and in third place it was Canada’s John Rasmussen, 17 seconds back.



On Saturday, which was devoted to the Half Iron event and the Sprint, Cuba’s Michel Gonzalez and Costa Rica’s Zeljka Saban Milicic took the Half Iron titles. It was Gonzalez’s second consecutive win, with a time of 4 hours, 3 minutes and 50 seconds after swimming 1.9 kilometers, biking 90 km and running 21 km (1.2, 56 and 13 miles, respectively).



Coming in second for the men was Mexico’s Leonardo Saucedo, with a time of 4:17:02 hours and in third was Colombia’s Jesus Andres Cruz (4:26:48).



Milicic completed the women’s Half Iron event in 4:55:45.



Mexico’s Fiona Bernal won the women’s Sprint with a time of 1:01:02, followed by Cuban competitors Rosa Elena Ramos Garces (1:12:20) and Niuska Figueredo Bringa (1:13:50).



And Cuba’s Cristian Carmenate won the men’s Sprint in 1:03:12, followed by El Salvador’s Melvin Martinez (1:03:44) and fellow Cuban Yasmany Santa (1:04:17).



