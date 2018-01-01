 
Caracas,
Monday
February 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Germany’s Knoll, Portugal’s Nobre Win Gold in Havana Triathlon

HAVANA – Germany’s Anabel Knoll and Portugal’s Alexandre Nobre won on Sunday gold medals in the fourth edition of the Ibero-American Triathlon Championship in Havana.

In second place after Knoll came Cuba’s Leslie Amat, while Brazilian Vittoria Lopes won the bronze medal.

It was Nobre’s second consecutive gold in the event, which took him 1 hour, 50 minutes and 23 seconds to complete.

“We came (here) aware of several rivals, especially the Canadians and the Germans. It was a tough race, since it was very hot, but thanks to the training and our joint work we achieved a great result,” Nobre said.

Another member of the Portuguese team, Miguel Arraiolos, won the silver medal in the men’s event, crossing the finish line one second behind Nobre, and in third place it was Canada’s John Rasmussen, 17 seconds back.

On Saturday, which was devoted to the Half Iron event and the Sprint, Cuba’s Michel Gonzalez and Costa Rica’s Zeljka Saban Milicic took the Half Iron titles. It was Gonzalez’s second consecutive win, with a time of 4 hours, 3 minutes and 50 seconds after swimming 1.9 kilometers, biking 90 km and running 21 km (1.2, 56 and 13 miles, respectively).

Coming in second for the men was Mexico’s Leonardo Saucedo, with a time of 4:17:02 hours and in third was Colombia’s Jesus Andres Cruz (4:26:48).

Milicic completed the women’s Half Iron event in 4:55:45.

Mexico’s Fiona Bernal won the women’s Sprint with a time of 1:01:02, followed by Cuban competitors Rosa Elena Ramos Garces (1:12:20) and Niuska Figueredo Bringa (1:13:50).

And Cuba’s Cristian Carmenate won the men’s Sprint in 1:03:12, followed by El Salvador’s Melvin Martinez (1:03:44) and fellow Cuban Yasmany Santa (1:04:17).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved