 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Mexico Supplying Asia with Hammerhead Sharks for Shark Fin Soup

MEXICO CITY – The yen for shark fin soup, a status symbol in Asian societies, has caused hammerhead shark populations to dwindle in oceans the world over, but particularly off the coast of Mexico.

Biologist Juan Carlos Cantu told EFE that, while shark fishing is a world-wide issue, Mexico is responsible for 60 percent of all hammerhead shark fin exports, with China being its largest customer.

“Population numbers are calculated through yearly capture volumes,” he said, adding that shark captures have fallen off by between 60 percent and 90 percent along Mexico’s coasts, including the Pacific region.

Although shark fishing is pursued worldwide, hammerhead sharks are by far the most prized catch and are being specifically targeted in Mexico.

Consumption of shark fin soup in Asia seems to be solely a cultural phenomenon, as science has failed to attribute any special property to it and it is reportedly quite bland or even tasteless.

The situation has worsened in recent decades as Asia has experienced rising economic growth and the number of “people who were able to afford this type of food went up,” prompting an increase in shark fishing.

“It was said at some point that up to 73 million sharks are caught for yearly consumption in Asia,” the biologist said.

“Hammerhead” is term used for a large number of shark subspecies of similar characteristics, most notably the laterally elongated shape of the head somewhat resembling the head of a hammer.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved