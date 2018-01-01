

Man City Downs Arsenal 3-0 for EFL Cup, 1st Title This Season



LONDON – Manchester City claimed on Sunday the English Football League Cup championship, downing Arsenal 3-0 for its first title this season.



The EFL Cup is the first trophy for coach Pep Guardiola after one year and eight months with Man City, which secured the EFL trophy for the third time in five years.



Sergio Aguero scored the first goal for Manchester City 18 minutes into the match, while teammate Vincent Kompany added the second in the 51st minute.



David Silva netted the third goal in the 65th minute to seal the 3-0 victory for the squad.



Manchester City now leads the Premier League table with 72 points, 13 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.



Guardiola’s boys are also competing in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 after beating Basel 4-0 in the first leg.



The Spanish coach, who won 14 titles with Barcelona, aims to claim more titles with Manchester City, including the Premier League and the Champions League, after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Wigan.



