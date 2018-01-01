

McLaren-Renault Confirms Alonso to Train at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit



LONDON – The McLaren-Renault team confirmed on Sunday that Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will train at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday and Wednesday.



Alonso’s teammate Stoffel Vandoorne of Belgium will drive on Tuesday and Thursday, during the first four-day training series for the Formula One teams.



“#BarcelonaTest line up confirmed: @alo_oficial will take the wheel on Monday and Wednesday with @svandoorne on test duty Tuesday and Thursday,” McLaren tweeted.



The Montmelo circuit is set to host the first of two four-day Monday-Thursday training sessions prior to the start of the Formula One World Championship.



