Juventus-Atalanta Serie A Match Postponed due to Snow



ROME – The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to snow.



Defending champion Juventus was set to host Atalanta at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, in the 26th round of Italian league play.



“OFFICIAL: #JuveAtalanta is postponed due to adverse weather conditions,” Juventus said in a Twitter post.



OFFICIAL: #JuveAtalanta is postponed due to adverse weather conditions. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 25, 2018





Referee Maurizio Mariani decided the match should be postponed because playing conditions were poor.



A new date will be set for the match soon.



Juventus is in second place in the Serie A standings, with 65 points, one point behind leader Napoli, while Atalanta holds eighth place, with 38 points.



