 
Caracas,
Monday
February 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Nadal to Make Return to ATP Tour at Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal is set to return to action this week at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, where he will face countryman Feliciano Lopez.

The 31-year-old Nadal, who has not played since being injured at the Australian Open, will play the 36-year-old Lopez, the world No. 37, on Monday.

Nadal was forced to retire from his Australian Open quarterfinal match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Jan. 23 due to a leg injury, marking only the second time that he has been forced to call it quits at a Grand Slam event.

The Spanish star, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, is seeking his third title of the year at the ATP 500 event in the Mexican Pacific resort city.

Nadal, who won titles in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013, would retake the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings from Swiss great Roger Federer if he wins the hard-court event.

If Nadal beats Lopez, his next opponent would be the winner of the match between Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis and a qualifier.

Nadal could face American Sam Querry, the defending champion, in the quarterfinals.

Last year, Querrey upset Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the Mexican Open final, becoming the first American to win the title in Acapulco.

On the women’s side, American Sloane Stephens, the No. 1 seed, will play France’s Pauline Parmentier, the world No. 92, while France’s Kristina Mladenovic, the No. 2 seed, will play a qualifier.

Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig, of Puerto Rico, will also play a qualifier, while Australia’s Daria Gavrilova will start her pursuit of the title in Acapulco with a match against American world No. 79 Madison Brengle.

The Mexican Open, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will have seven of the top 10 players in the world in the men’s draw.

The tournament offers $1.78 million in prize money for the ATP 500 event and $226,750 for the women’s event, which is a lower-tier WTA International tournament.
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018