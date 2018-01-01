 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man United Stuns Chelsea 2-1, Tottenham Beats Crystal Palace 1-0

LONDON – Manchester United came from behind on Sunday to defeat Premier League defending champion Chelsea 2-1, while Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a 1-0 away win over Crystal Palace in the 28th round of the English league.

Willian Borges Da Silva scored the opening goal for Chelsea after 32 minutes, but Romelu Lukaku netted the equalizer seven minutes later.

Jesse Lingard scored the winner for Manchester United in the 75th minute to secure the home victory for his side.

After this win, Manchester United jumps to the second position with 59 points, while Chelsea holds fifth place with 53 points.

In the same round, Tottenham star Harry Kane led his side to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after he scored a late winning goal just two minutes before the end of the game.

Tottenham is now in the fourth position with 55 points, while Crystal Palace occupies the 17th place with 27 points.

Manchester City leads the Premier League table with 72 points.
 

