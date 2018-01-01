 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lazio Hammers Sassuolo 3-0, Jumps to 3rd in Serie A

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy – Lazio defeated Sassuolo 3-0 on Sunday in the Serie A 26th round to jump to the third position in the Italian league standings.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for Lazio after only seven minutes, while his teammate Ciro Immobile converted a penalty and doubled the lead in the 31st minute.

Milinkovic-Savic struck again in the first minute of the second half, sealing the 3-0 away win for Lazio.

Both Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi and Lazio midfielder Adam Marusic were sent off in the 54th and 62nd minutes, respectively, after they were shown red cards.

Lazio provisionally holds the third position with 52 points, while Sassuolo is in 16th place with 23 points.

Also on Sunday, Sampdoria gained a 2-1 home win over Udinese to occupy the sixth position with 44 points.

Udinese is now in the 11th position with 33 points, two points behind 10th-placed Fiorentina, which defeated Verona 1-0.

Torino suffered a 2-1 away defeat against 19th-placed Hellas Verona to hold the ninth position with 36 points.

Napoli leads the Serie A table with 66 points, one point ahead of second-placed defending champion Juventus.
 

