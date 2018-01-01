

America Plays Tijuana to 0-0 Tie, Keeps Top Spot in Standings



MEXICO CITY – America played the Tijuana Xolos to a 0-0 tie, remaining undefeated in the ninth round of Mexico’s 2018 Clausura tournament.



America, which has five ties in nine matches, sits atop the standings with 17 points following Saturday night’s scoreless match.



Monterrey, Toluca and the UANL Tigres are in second, third and fourth place, respectively, all with 15 points.



Tijuana, for its part, has 13 points and occupies 10th place in the tournament standings.



Santos Laguna, which has 14 points and sits in 5th place, will have to beat Cruz Azul by three goals on Sunday to take the top spot in the standings on goal differential.



In other action on Sunday, the UNAM Pumas will play Guadalajara.



