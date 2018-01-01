 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

America Plays Tijuana to 0-0 Tie, Keeps Top Spot in Standings

MEXICO CITY – America played the Tijuana Xolos to a 0-0 tie, remaining undefeated in the ninth round of Mexico’s 2018 Clausura tournament.

America, which has five ties in nine matches, sits atop the standings with 17 points following Saturday night’s scoreless match.

Monterrey, Toluca and the UANL Tigres are in second, third and fourth place, respectively, all with 15 points.

Tijuana, for its part, has 13 points and occupies 10th place in the tournament standings.

Santos Laguna, which has 14 points and sits in 5th place, will have to beat Cruz Azul by three goals on Sunday to take the top spot in the standings on goal differential.

In other action on Sunday, the UNAM Pumas will play Guadalajara.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved