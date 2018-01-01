

SPAL Beats Crotone 3-2, 1st Win in 2018



CROTONE, Italy – SPAL ended on Sunday an eight-game winless run with its first victory in 2018, defeating Crotone 3-2 in the Serie A 25th round.



Mirco Antenucci gave SPAL a 1-0 lead 37 minutes into the match, but Ante Budimir scored the equalizer in the 49th minute.



SPAL’s Lorenco Simic answered back, netting his side’s second goal just two minutes later, and Alberto Paloschi added a third in the 60th minute.



With just four minutes to go, Budimir struck again to narrow the gap, but Crotone failed to draw even, and the home defeat extends their winless drought to five games.



SPAL now holds the 18th position in the Serie A table with 20 points, one point behind 17th-placed Crotone.



Napoli leads the Serie A table with 66 points, one point ahead of second-placed defending champion Juventus.



