 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

SPAL Beats Crotone 3-2, 1st Win in 2018

CROTONE, Italy – SPAL ended on Sunday an eight-game winless run with its first victory in 2018, defeating Crotone 3-2 in the Serie A 25th round.

Mirco Antenucci gave SPAL a 1-0 lead 37 minutes into the match, but Ante Budimir scored the equalizer in the 49th minute.

SPAL’s Lorenco Simic answered back, netting his side’s second goal just two minutes later, and Alberto Paloschi added a third in the 60th minute.

With just four minutes to go, Budimir struck again to narrow the gap, but Crotone failed to draw even, and the home defeat extends their winless drought to five games.

SPAL now holds the 18th position in the Serie A table with 20 points, one point behind 17th-placed Crotone.

Napoli leads the Serie A table with 66 points, one point ahead of second-placed defending champion Juventus.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved