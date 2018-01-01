 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

UANL Tigres and Pachuca Win in Mexican League Play

MONTERREY, Mexico – Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac helped lead the UANL Tigres to a 2-1 win over Morelia in the ninth round of play in the Mexican league’s Clausura tournament.

Gignac put the Tigres on the scoreboard in the 3rd minute of Saturday night’s match and Carioca made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Peruvian Raul Ruidiaz put Morelia on the scoreboard in the 84th minute.

In other action, Japan’s Keisuke Honda scored a goal on a penalty kick in minute 90+3 to help Pachuca pull off a 2-1 victory over Leon.

The defending champion Tigres now have 15 points and are sitting in 4th place in the standings, while Pachuca has 14 points and is in 6th place.

On Sunday, the UNAM Pumas will play Guadalajara and Santos Laguna will take on Cruz Azul.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved