

UANL Tigres and Pachuca Win in Mexican League Play



MONTERREY, Mexico – Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac helped lead the UANL Tigres to a 2-1 win over Morelia in the ninth round of play in the Mexican league’s Clausura tournament.



Gignac put the Tigres on the scoreboard in the 3rd minute of Saturday night’s match and Carioca made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.



Peruvian Raul Ruidiaz put Morelia on the scoreboard in the 84th minute.



In other action, Japan’s Keisuke Honda scored a goal on a penalty kick in minute 90+3 to help Pachuca pull off a 2-1 victory over Leon.



The defending champion Tigres now have 15 points and are sitting in 4th place in the standings, while Pachuca has 14 points and is in 6th place.



On Sunday, the UNAM Pumas will play Guadalajara and Santos Laguna will take on Cruz Azul.



