

Villarreal Back on Track with 1-0 Win over Getafe



CASTELLON, Spain – After two La Liga defeats and a draw, Villarreal got back on track on Sunday, defeating Getafe 1-0 in the 25th round of the Spanish league.



Enes Unal scored the winning goal for Villarreal just three minutes into the game.



Getafe battled to score the equalizer, but forward Angel Luis Rodriguez failed to convert a penalty in the 36th minute.



Getafe forward Jorge Molina Vidal missed another penalty in the 51st minute.



With this home win, Villarreal is provisionally in the fifth potion with 41 points, five points behind fourth-placed Valencia.



Getafe holds the 10th position with 33 points after suffering its eighth defeat this season.



Unbeaten in La Liga, Barcelona leads the league table with 65 points.



