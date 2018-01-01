

Barça’s Semedo Out for 5 Weeks with Hamstring Injury



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo will be sidelined for around five weeks with a left hamstring injury, the La Liga leader announced on Sunday.



Semedo was forced to leave the field in the 85th minute of Barcelona’s 6-1 win over Girona on Saturday night.



“The club’s medical services department has confirmed that first team player Nelson Semedo has suffered an injury to his left hamstring. Further testing carried out has indicated that he will be out for approximately five weeks,” the undefeated club said in a statement.



Semedo started the Girona game, replacing right-back Sergi Roberto.



The 24-year-old Semedo will miss two important games – a La Liga match versus second-place Atletico Madrid scheduled for March 4, followed 10 days later by the critical duel against Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



After Saturday’s big win against Girona, Barça resumed training sessions in the morning.



