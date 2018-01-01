

Seoul Says Pyongyang Is Ready to Negotiate with Washington



SEOUL – A North Korean representative said on Sunday that Pyongyang is willing to initiate talks with the United States, according to the presidential office in Seoul.



General Kim Yong-chol, a high-ranking official in charge of inter-Korean relations, made the statement during a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a North Korean delegation attending the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Moon insisted that talks were needed between the US and North Korea in the near future, which would help relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, said the presidential statement, adding that North Korea agreed with this sentiment.



The presence of delegations from the US and North Korea at the closing ceremony has once again led to speculation about possible contact between the two parties.



There was a failed attempt for an interaction between US Vice President Mike Pence and the North Korean delegation, led by Kim Yo-jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong-un, during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.



