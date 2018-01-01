

England’s Pepperell Earns 1st European Tour Win at Qatar Masters



DOHA – Englishman Eddie Pepperell clinched on Sunday the Qatar Masters title, his first European Tour victory.



Pepperell started the final round in a tie with his countryman Oliver Fisher, and the two were neck and neck until the last hole, when Pepperell sealed the overall win by a single stroke despite finding himself in the rough.



“What a day. Oli made it really tough and I made it tough for myself at the end there with the second shot at 18,” the European Tour website cited him as saying.



Marcus Kinhult of Sweden came in third, two strokes behind Pepperell, while Spaniards Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Pablo Larrazabal shared fourth place with Italy’s Renato Paratore and France’s Gregory Havret.



