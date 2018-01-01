 
  Sports

Norwegian Star Skier Bjorgen Wins Record 15th Career Olympic Medal

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norwegian cross-country skiing star Marit Bjorgen won on Sunday her 15th career Olympic medal in the final event of the PyeongChang Winter Games, taking home gold in the ladies’ 30-kilometer mass start classic and becoming the most-decorated Winter Olympic athlete in history.

The 37-year-old Bjorgen broke her own record for the most medals ever won by a single Winter Olympian, and at the same time became the only athlete to win five medals at the PyeongChang Games.

Norway took home 39 medals at PyeongChang, setting another record for medals earned by a country in a single Winter Olympics.

Bjorgen crossed the finish line one minute and 49.5 seconds ahead of the competition, winning PyeongChang’s last gold medal with a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds, to bring Norway’s gold medal tally to 14.

Finland’s Krista Parmakoski took silver, while Stina Nilsson of Sweden had to settle for bronze after coming in one minute and 58.9 seconds off the pace.

Bjorgen’s Olympic debut was at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games in the United States, where she brought home a silver medal in the Cross Country 4x5km relay.

Four years later, she again earned silver in the 10km classic in Torino 2006 in Italy, before going on to clinch five medals – three of them gold – at Vancouver 2010, then another three at Sochi 2014.

Upon winning her 14th career medal here at PyeongChang, she broke the record set by biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a fellow Norwegian, as the most decorated athlete in the Winter Olympics, then went on to set today’s new record.
 

