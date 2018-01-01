 
Caracas,
Monday
February 26,2018
 
Filipinos March on 32nd Anniversary of People Power Revolution

MANILA – Sunday marked the third day of marches in the Philippines commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution (EDSA) which brought an end to the rule of late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Activists gathered on Sunday in the Mendiola area of the Philippine capital to lay roses on photos of people who died or went missing during the martial law period of Marcos’ rule.

Some also laid messages on slips of paper that read “Never again martial law!” and also attached the roses and messages to rows of barbed wire.

Alongside that commemoration some protesters carried signs denouncing the current President Rodrigo Duterte.

In Quezon City of northeast Manila, hundreds of people marched along with former president Fidel Ramos, who attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the People Power Monument.

Ramos, 89, walked with supporters and re-enacted his ceremonial leap, which according to the Philippine News Agency he has done every year since the EDSA Revolution in 1986 when, upon learning that Marcos had fled the presidential palace, Ramos jumped for joy.

Manila experienced other protests on the occasion of the EDSA anniversary on Friday and Saturday which saw hundreds of people march to remember the bloodless revolt, with many also criticizing Duterte as tyrannical and bearing messages slamming the “killings” associated with his anti-drug campaign.

The People Power demonstrations of Feb. 22-25, 1986 ushered in the end of Marcos’ 21-year tenure, a period that divides Philippine public opinion, with backers praising him for helping develop the country, and critics blaming his rule for brutality and human rights abuses.
 

