

Spain’s Verdasco and Marrero Win Rio Open Doubles Title



RIO DE JANEIRO – Spain’s David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco defeated Austria’s Alexander Peya and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 in the Rio Open doubles final in Rio de Janeiro.



The Spanish duo needed an hour and 50 minutes on Saturday to beat the world No. 23 doubles team at South America’s only ATP tournament.



Heading into the clay-court event in Rio, the favorites to win the doubles title were Brazil’s Marcelo Melo and Poland’s Lukasz Kubot, who are ranked No. 2 in the world.



Argentina’s Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos, however, upset the highly ranked duo in the quarterfinals.



In 2017, Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta and Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas won the doubles title.



The Rio Open, played at the Jockey Club, offers $1.46 million in prize money.



Verdasco and Marrero earned 500 ranking points and took home $110,070.



