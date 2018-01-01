

Thousands of People March in Moscow to Mark Anniversary of Nemtsov’s Murder



MOSCOW – Thousands of people marched on Sunday through the streets of Moscow to commemorate an opposition leader killed three years ago and to demand that authorities find the people behind his murder.



Boris Nemtsov, who was Russia’s deputy prime minister between 1997-1998 and a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot six times in the back on Feb. 27, 2015 while crossing a bridge near the Kremlin, in downtown Moscow, just two days before he was due to take part in a mass rally against Russian involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.



Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed that among the thousands of people carrying Russian flags and pictures of Nemtsov were opposition leader Alexei Navalny and two candidates in the upcoming presidential elections: Grigory Yavlinsky and Ksenia Sobchak.



“Vengeance is inevitable! We will not forgive, we will not forget!” read the banner carried at the front of the march, which referred to a belief held by many of Nemtsov’s supporters that those truly guilty of his murder remain free.



In July 2017, former Chechen soldier Zaur Dadayev was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the opposition figure’s killing and another four were found guilty of having helped him.



Nemtsov’s relatives have said they believed the mastermind behind the murder had not yet been found and that the opposition leader – who was investigating the deaths of Russian soldiers in Ukraine at the time he was killed – had been targeted for political reasons.



