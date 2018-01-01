

China Considers Scrapping Term Limits for President



SHANGHAI – The Communist Party of China Central Committee proposed on Sunday to do away with a two-term limit for the president and vice president of the country, which if passed will allow current Head of State Xi Jinping to be reelected for a third term, state-owned Xinhua agency reported.



The Committee, along with the president, in a study session proposed to remove “shall serve no more than two consecutive terms” from the country’s Constitution.



The committee also proposed other constitutional changes, such as adding a phrase emphasizing the leadership of the CPC.



“The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” it said.



The constitutional reform proposed will be discussed from Monday onwards but will not be put up for vote by legislators until March, during the annual session of the National People’s Congress, or the legislature.



The session will also discuss a proposal by the Committee from January to include Xi’s political thought about socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era in the Constitution.



If approved, Xi’s ideas will be situated at the same level as historical figures of the party such as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.



Xi, in his speech Sunday, stressed on the importance of the Constitution and said that “no organization or individual has the privilege to overstep the Constitution or the law.”



Xi also said that China should make full use of the Constitution to modernize its system and the Party’s and long-term governance capacity.



The People’s Republic of China promulgated its first Constitution in 1954, while in 1982 the fifth National People’s Congress approved the current Constitution, which has been amended four times – in 1988, 1993, 1999 and 2004.



