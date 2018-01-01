 
Caracas,
Monday
February 26,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkey Advances in Northern Syria despite UN Ceasefire

CAIRO – Turkey’s armed forces and allied Syrian militias on Sunday advanced in Afrin, a Kurdish-controlled enclave in northwestern Syria, despite a resolution approved by the United Nations Security Council demanding a 30-day, nationwide ceasefire.

Turkish troops and their allies seized control of a number of localities inside Syria near the border, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, which did not clarify how many towns had been taken or their names.

Turkish forces control the vast majority of territory along the border between Afrin and Turkey, according to the SOHR, with fighting also taking place in other areas in Afrin.

YPG leadership issued a statement saying its forces were committed to implementing the UN resolution, but also claimed they had the right to respond to any Turkish attack.

Saturday’s UN ceasefire, applied throughout Syria, comes in response to the more than 500 people killed in an increased military offensive by forces loyal to the Syrian government over the past week in Eastern Ghouta, the last remaining rebel-held area outside Damascus.

Under the ceasefire deal, continued military operations will be authorized against groups regarded as terrorist organizations by the UN, including the Islamic State and Nusra Front, who now call themselves Tahrir al-Sham, which the Syrian government says is present in Eastern Ghouta.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched its military operation into Afrin in a bid to clear the region of Kurdish YPG militias.

Turkish operations on the ground are spear-headed by rebel militia factions from the Free Syrian Army.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved