Russia Beats Germany, Wins Menís Gold at Winter Olympics



GANGNEUNG, South Korea Ė The team of Olympic Athletes from Russia won the menís gold in hockey on Sunday, beating Germany 4-3 at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.



At the end of three periods of play, the score read 3-3, taking the match into overtime, during which the Russians won 4-3.



Canada, winner at the previous Olympics at Russiaís Sochi, took the bronze, having defeated the Czech Republic in the match for third place on Saturday.