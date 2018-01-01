

IOC Upholds Suspension of Russia for Olympics Closing Ceremony



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided not to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the IOC said in a statement on Sunday.



“No delegation of the ROC will have taken part in these Olympic Winter Games,” the IOC said in a statement.



The IOC said it would have considered lifting the suspension, but the doping involving two Russian athletes at PyeongChang was “hugely disappointing” and prevented the IOC from considering this possibility.



The Russian athletes who have participated in PyeongChang have competed as neutrals under the name of Olympic Athletes from Russia. They have not been allowed to display national symbols during the games, including the Russian flag.



The Russian Olympic Committee was excluded from PyeongChang due to state-sponsored doping during the Sochi Games in Russia in 2014.



