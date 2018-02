Germany Takes Gold, Silver in Four-Man Bobsleigh at Winter Olympics



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany took home the gold and silver medals in the four-man bobsleigh event on Sunday at the Alpensia Sliding Center in the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang county.



South Korea also won silver in a tie with the second-placed German team.



Germany currently leads the medals table at the Winter Olympics, with the men’s ice hockey finals and the women’s 30km mass start classic to be held before the conclusion of the 23rd edition of the Games on Sunday.