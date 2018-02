HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sweden Wins Gold in Women’s Curling after Defeating South Korea in Final



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Sweden won the gold in women’s curling beating hosts South Korea at the Gangneung Curling Center to claim gold on Sunday at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang county.



The Swedish team – silver medalists at the previous Olympics in Russia’s Sochi – defeated the South Koreans 8-3 as the latter settled for silver.



Japan won the bronze after defeating Great Britain 5-3 on Saturday.



