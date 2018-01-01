 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 25,2018
 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Indians React with Grief to Death of Actress Sridevi

NEW DELHI – Indians reacted with grief on Sunday to news of the death of Bollywood actress Sridevi.

Sridevi Kapoor died on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates aged 54.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his twitter account.

“I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP,” actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted.

Sridevi was born in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 1963 and began acting as a child. She made films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sridevi was in the Gulf state to attend a relative’s wedding when she died of a heart attack, reports said.
 

