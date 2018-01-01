

Leganes and Las Palmas Miss All Scoring Chances, End Up with 0-0 Tie



MADRID – Leganes and Las Palmas fought to a 0-0 tie in a match at Butarque Stadium that got off to a slow start in the first half but offered several scoring chances in the second, especially for the hosts.



As is usually the case when playing on the home turf, Leganes started off strong and piled pressure on the opposing team. The first goal opportunity came soon after, with a header by Gabriel off a pass from Diego Rico that ended up left of the goal.



Las Palmas did not take long, however, to start taking control of the ball, under instructions from coach Paco Jemez.



Nonetheless, no clear goal opportunities turned up. Only Halilovic veered off script, with a long-distance shot that ended in a corner kick. After a foul, Galvez also tried from long distance, but his shot flew over the goal.



A promising moment for Leganes came, however, just before halftime, when Amrabat was left uncovered in the goal area, but unfortunately missed with a header.



That lost opportunity was frustrating and the feeling only got worse in the second half. Just two minutes into the half, Gabriel made an impeccable pass to Amrabat, who was heading for the penalty area. The Moroccan player outran the defenders and was face to face with Las Palmas keeper Chichizola, but in the moment of truth, his shot missed the goal.



Despite everything the local team tried, Las Palmas kept to its side of the field. Leganes striker El Zhar made a quick breakaway to the penalty area from the right, but his shot was deflected by Chichizola.



Leganes’s Bustinza later came close on three occasions. Two were headers that flew over the goal, while the other came as he leaped to connect a direct free kick from outside the penalty area, but that was deflected by Chichizola.



The last clear opportunity was for Las Palmas midfielder Aquilani, whose shot from the penalty arc just missed the corner of the goal.



Both teams are struggling to avoid elimination.



