

Early Girona Lead Spurs Barcelona to 6-1 Victory



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona made Girona pay big-time at Camp Nou for quickly taking the lead at minute 3 with a goal by Portu.



But it was all downhill for the visitors from them on, and a moment of recovery for Barcelona.



After its stressful European match at Stamford Bridge, where Barça hardly had a chance to score, playing with all the advantages that Girona offered gave Barcelona no end of confidence.



Between Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Phillipe Coutinho and all, it was a punishing afternoon for the visitors, particularly considering that the day before, Girona coach Pablo Machin warned that his team was coming out to meet Barça as equals. And in the first three minutes, it looked like he was right.



The game was tied up just two minutes later, however, when the Argentine assisted Suarez and the Uruguayan got the ball past Bono to make it 1-1 at minute 5.



Then it was Messi’s turn and he deftly outmaneuvered three defenders at minute 30 to take a 2-1 lead.



From then on, however much Girona tried, Barça found the going all too easy. Messi drove in a free kick at minute 36; it was now 3-1.



Soon enough Coutinho got the ball from Messi and made the assist for Suarez, who only had to nudge the ball into the net; at minute 44, the score stood at 4-1 and Girona was swamped.



Now it was Coutinho’s turn to get on the scoreboard himself with his first ever La Liga goal; minute 66, score 5-1.



To wrap up a brilliant game, Suarez finished off his hat trick as he tipped Dembele’s cross into the net at minute 76 for a 6-1 victory.



