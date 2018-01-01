

Bologna Tops Genoa 2-0 in Serie A



BOLOGNA, Italy – Bologna FC topped Genoa 2-0 in 26th-round action on Saturday in the Italian league, snapping the visitors’ three-game winning streak.



After an uneventful first half at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna forward Mattia Destro began the second half with a goal in the 49th minute, while midfielder Cesar Falletti doubled that lead in minute 72.



Saturday’s loss snapped Genoa’s three-game Serie A winning streak, while for Bologna it was the squad’s second straight victory after a series of defeats.



Bologna is in 11th place in Serie A with 33 points, while Genoa is in 13th place with 30 points.



