

Schwartzman, Verdasco Reach Rio Open Final



RIO DE JANEIRO – Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman advanced to the final of the Rio Open with a 7-5, 6-2 victory on Saturday over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.



The 1.7-meter (5-foot-7) Schwartzman was able to neutralize the power of the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Chilean, who had his serve broken twice each set.



The sixth-seeded Schwartzman got stronger as the match wore on, clearly dominating the baseline rallies against a 22-year-old opponent who was competing in his first ever ATP World Tour semifinal.



Next up for the Argentine in Sunday’s final of this Brazilian clay-court event will be Spain’s Fernando Verdasco, who followed up his upset of second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals with a convincing 6-1, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini on Saturday.



The eighth-seeded Verdasco excelled in all areas of the game against Fognini, who won fewer than half of his service points for the match.



Schwartzman defeated Verdasco in their only previous meeting, winning 7-6 (5), 6-1 at a clay-court event in Nice, France, in 2016.



