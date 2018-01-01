

Cristiano, Benzema Lead Real Madrid to 4-0 Rout of Alaves



MADRID – Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alaves 4-0 on Saturday in the 25th round of La Liga thanks to a pair of goals by superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal and two assists by Karim Benzema.



Cristiano scored the opening goal for the defending champions shortly before the end of the first half at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.



Gareth Bale made it 2-0 just after the intermission, while Cristiano struck again with the Blancos’ third goal in the 61st minute and Karim Benzema put the finishing touch on the victory when he converted a penalty in the 89th minute.



Real Madrid strengthened its grip on third place with the home win and now has 51 points, just four behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, which takes on Sevilla on Sunday.



Alaves, which suffered its 15th defeat this season, is in 16th place with 28 points.



Unbeaten FC Barcelona, which will host Girona later on Saturday, is on top of the La Liga table with 62 points with 14 games remaining on its schedule.



