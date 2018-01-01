

2,400-Year-Old Egyptian Cemetery Discovered



CAIRO – A 2,400-year-old cemetery containing 40 stone sarcophagi, some belonging to members of the same family and others to high priests, has been discovered and excavated in southern Egypt, the Ministry of Antiquities announced on Saturday.



The ancient necropolis, located in Minya province, dates from the end of the late Pharaonic period (664-332 BC) and the beginning of the Ptolemaic era (310-30 BC), according to the ministry.



An Egyptian archaeological mission began excavating the cemetery in 2017, discovering in the process the tombs of high priests of the area’s main deity, Thoth, and an undisturbed tomb containing the mummy of one such priest, named Hersa-Essei.



Also among the discoveries were four well-preserved alabaster canopic jars, which still contained the mummified internal organs of the dead, as well as over 1,000 small funerary statues, also in good condition.



