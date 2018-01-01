 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canada Tops Czech Republic 6-4 to Win Bronze in Men’s Ice Hockey

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada bounced back from a surprise semifinal loss to defeat the Czech Republic 6-4 on Saturday and claim the men’s ice hockey bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.

A day after being stunned by Germany 4-3 at the Gangneung Hockey Centre, Canada led from start to finish in the third-place match played at that same venue.

Andrew Ebbett opened the scoring for Team Canada in the ninth minute on a power-play goal, although Martin Ruzicka came back from the penalty box and immediately scored the equalizer for the Czechs.

That first-period flurry of action concluded with a third goal in the span of less than a minute, when Canada took a 2-1 lead on a score by Chris Kelly.

The Canadians then stretched that advantage to 3-1 on a goal by Derek Roy just over four minutes before the end of the first period.

The two teams then managed only 13 shots on goal in the second period, which ended with the score unchanged.

But that was followed by a six-goal third period in which Canada grabbed a 6-2 lead thanks to goals by Ebbett, Kelly and Wojtek Wolski before a pair of goals by Czech center Roman Cervenka made the final score more respectable.

In Sunday’s final, the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) squad, which is competing as a neutral team due to the doping-related suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, will take on surprise finalist Germany.

The men’s ice-hockey tournament in PyeongChang is lacking star power after the NHL refused to allow its players to participate.

NHL players had taken part in the previous five Winter Olympics.
 

