Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern’s Winning Streak Ends with 0-0 Draw vs. Hertha Berlin

MUNICH, Germany – Bayern Munich’s winning streak over 11 league matches ended on Saturday, when the Bundesliga leader was held 0-0 against Hertha Berlin in the 24th round of the German league.

Despite the home draw, Bayern continues atop the Bundesliga table with 60 points, 20 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha Berlin remains in the 11th position with 31 points.

Also on Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Stuttgart; after this away loss, Frankfurt provisionally occupies third place in the league with 39 points, while Stuttgart holds the 12 position with 30 points.

Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Hannover 1-0 to hold the seventh position with 34 points, two points ahead of ninth-placed Hannover.

Hoffenheim suffered a 1-1 home draw against Freiburg to occupy the eighth position with 32 points, while the latter is in 13th place with 29 points.
 

