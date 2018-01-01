 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Estonia Marks Century since Declaration of Independence from Russia

TALLINN – Estonia celebrated on Saturday the 100th year since it declared independence from Russia with a military parade that marched through the streets of the capital city of Tallinn.

Thousands of people followed the Estonian troops, who were accompanied by soldiers from other NATO member states, in memory of the day that the Baltic country declared itself an independent state separate from Russia.

The independence process began with mass protests that started in April 1917, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against Moscow’s power.

The protests were followed by an armed conflict that hit at the same time as the Russian civil war and ended with a declaration of independence on Feb. 24, 1918.

In 1920, Moscow acknowledged the country’s sovereignty, but Estonia and the other Baltic countries fell occupied by Soviet forces during World War II and only recovered their independence when the USSR disintegrated in 1991.
 

