

Celta Vigo Breaks Winless Streak with 2-0 Victory over Eibar



VIGO, Spain – Celta Vigo broke on Saturday its three-game winless streak and prevailed over Eibar 2-0 in the 25th round of La Liga.



Although Eibar dominated the first half, it paid for squandering its chances to score, and in the second half conceded two goals from Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez.



This was Celta Vigo’s first league win in four matches, after losing against Alaves and Getafe and playing Espanyol to a draw in the previous rounds.



Following the win, Vigo jumped temporarily into the seventh spot in the La Liga table with 35 points, on goal differential ahead of Eibar, which conceded its second league defeat in a row.



