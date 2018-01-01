

Jokic Leads Surging Nuggets to 122-119 Win over Spurs



DENVER – Serbia’s Nikola Jokic tallied his third straight triple-double to lead the red-hot Denver Nuggets, winners of seven of their last eight games, to a 122-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.



In an NBA game Friday night that was tightly contested throughout, the Nuggets took a two-point lead at halftime at the Pepsi Center in Denver and then increased that advantage to seven points by the end of the third quarter.



The Spurs fought back though and grabbed a two-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the contest.



But the Nuggets began a late surge with a Mason Plumlee dunk that was assisted by Jokic and capped it off with another Plumlee dunk off a pass from Jamal Murray that gave them a five-point advantage with 10 seconds remaining.



San Antonio got a game-high 38 points from power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and 21 points from guard Patty Mills.



Jokic scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds for Denver, which also got 23 points from guard Gary Harris and 18 points from forward Wilson Chandler.



Reserve big men Plumlee and Trey Lyles played big roles off the bench for the Nuggets, scoring 12 points and 11 points, respectively.



The Spurs once again were without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who is out with right quadriceps tendinopathy and is expected to miss the rest of the season.



The Nuggets are currently tied for sixth in the Western Conference standings thanks to their February surge, while the reeling Spurs – who have now lost four straight and seven of their last 10 games – are clinging to third place in the West.



The top eight teams in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences make the playoffs.



