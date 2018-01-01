

England’s Fisher, Pepperell Lead Qatar Masters



DOHA – Englishmen Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell were on Saturday the new leaders in the Qatar Masters golf tournament, part of the European Tour, finishing 16 under par after the third round.



Sean Crocker of the United States was the sole holder of third place, and at 14 under par was just two strokes away from the English pair tied in first.



Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, who started the day in front, fell six strokes behind the leaders and sank to 16th, a position also occupied by fellow countryman Alvaro Quiros.



Two other Spanish golfers, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Pablo Larrazabal, fared better, finishing Saturday’s round in a seven-way tie for ninth place with 11 under par.



