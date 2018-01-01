 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

No Update on Torres Transfer, Atletico Coach Says

MADRID – Atletico Madrid’s coach Diego Simeone said on Saturday he was not aware of a possible transfer of Spanish forward Fernando Torres to the Chinese Super League.

However, the Argentine coach did not rule out the possibility of selling Torres, amid reports that link the forward with a move to Dalian Yifang before the Chinese transfer window closes on Feb. 28, as Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco was also in talks with the Chinese club.

“Carrasco has been negotiating his situation (regarding Dalian Yifang’s offer). As for Fernando, the club has not informed me of anything,” Simeone said at a press conference on the eve of a La Liga game against Sevilla.

“Today, we have trained very well and we are ready for the Sevilla game. As of Feb. 28 when the transfer window (in China) closes, we will evaluate what could happen,” he added.

The Belgian winger did not take part in the training session, as he had been negotiating with Dalian Yifang over a possible move to the Chinese club before Monday, the deadline imposed by Atletico.

Torres, meanwhile, trained with his teammates for the Sevilla game, after starting in the Europe League game against Copenhagen on Thursday.
 

