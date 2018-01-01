

Swiss Snowboarder Galmarini Wins Gold in Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Swiss snowboarder Nevin Galmarini won gold on Saturday in the men’s parallel giant slalom at the Winter Olympics, beating out South Korea’s Lee Sang-ho in the big final.



Galmarini was the top seed in the head-to-head knockout phase after posting the fastest overall time over two qualifying runs earlier Saturday at Bogwang Phoenix Park in PyeongChang.



He then proceeded to defeat Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak, Italy’s Roland Fischnaller and fourth-seeded Frenchman Sylvain Dufour to reach the final, in which he topped the third-seeded Lee by 0.43 seconds.



Lee had won head-to-head matchups against Dmitry Sarsembaev, who is competing as an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) due to the doping-related suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee; Austria’s Benjamin Karl; and second-seeded Slovenian Zan Kosir to advance to the championship round.



Lee edged Kosir by a mere one one-hundredth of a second in the semifinals.



In the third-place matchup, Kosir defeated Dufour by a comfortable margin of 1.49 to claim the bronze medal.



The 31-year-old Galmarini won the silver medal in this same event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, losing out in the final to American-born Russian snowboarder Vic Wild.



The OAR’s Wild lost to Fischnaller in the round of 16.



For Kosir, it was his second straight Olympic bronze medal in the parallel giant slalom; he also won the silver medal in the parallel slalom in Sochi.



The parallel slalom event was not included in the snowboarding program at PyeongChang, with the International Olympic Committee deciding to drop it in favor of the big air competition.



