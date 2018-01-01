 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Seung-Hoon Lee Takes Home Gold for South Korea in Mass Start Speed Skating

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – South Korea’s Seung-Hoon Lee won on Saturday a gold medal in Men’s Mass Start Speed Skating, a sport debuting this year at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Mass Start Speed Skating requires skaters to race 16 times around a course, with small points being earned by the winners of the fourth, eighth and 12th laps and 60, 40 and 20 points being given to the top three of the final lap.

Lee finished with 60 points, followed by Belgium’s Bart Swings, who won 40 points.

Koen Verweij of the Netherlands won the bronze medal with 20 points.

This was the first ever edition of the Winter Olympics to include a mass start speed skating event.

The women’s event was won by Japanese skater Nana Takagi.
 

