

Japan’s Takagi Wins Women’s Speed Skating Mass Start, Takes Home 2nd Gold



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Japan’s Nana Takagi won on Saturday the women’s speed skating mass start event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, taking home her second gold medal of the games.



Takagi, a women’s team pursuit speed skating gold medalist, crossed the finish line with 60 points, ahead of Kim Bo-Reum from South Korea, who won 40 points.



Irene Schouten followed with 20 points to win the bronze medal.



This is the first year that speed skating mass start is included in the Winter Olympics.



The chaotic sport requires skaters to race around the course 16 times, with the top three of the fourth, eighth and 12th laps being granted five, three and one points respectively and the three winners of the final lap receiving 60, 40 and 20 points, respectively.



