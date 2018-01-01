

Anti-Fur Protesters March on Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair



HONG KONG – Dozens of protesters opposing the sale of animal furs converged in downtown Hong Kong on Saturday outside the venue where a fur fair was being held.



About 80 protesters marched on the streets and to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair has been running since Wednesday, an epa journalist reported.



Many marchers carried signs with messages written in English and Cantonese such as “No blood for vanity” and “#HK fur ban” denouncing the killing of animals for their furs.



Some protesters were dressed in full body costumes depicting the musculature of an animal under its fur, and wore fox-like masks during the four-hour protest.



Saturday was the final day for the fur fair inside the convention center where attendees could browse through two floors full of fur clothing products displayed by more than 159 exhibitors.



The furs sold comprised those from mink, racoon, red and blue fox and a species of unidentified wild cat, among others.



According to the 2018 House Show List, prices for the furs ranged from $120-$10,800, with the average price exceeding $1,000.



Customers included both individuals and wholesale buyers, most of them being from Mainland China.



Fair organizer the Hong Kong Fur Federation stated that Hong Kong is the world’s main fur trading hub and has the highest volume of fur imports, re-exports and domestic consumption in the world.



