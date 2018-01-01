 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Czech Ledecka Wins Snowboarding Parallel Giant Slalom Gold, Makes History

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka won gold on Saturday at the snowboarding parallel giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, making her the first woman to ever get gold medals for two different sports in the same winter games.

After defeating Germany’s Selina Jörg, the 22-year-old said it had taken her some time to get used to snowboarding again, as just last week she had been competing in, and winning, the women’s Super-G slalom skiing event.

Another German national, Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, who beat Russia’s Alena Zavarzina, took home the bronze medal.

Ledecka is a two-time snowboarding world champion who comes from a family of winter athletes, including her grandfather Jan Klapac, an ice hockey player with seven world championship and two Olympic medals to his name.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved