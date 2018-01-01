

Czech Ledecka Wins Snowboarding Parallel Giant Slalom Gold, Makes History



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka won gold on Saturday at the snowboarding parallel giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, making her the first woman to ever get gold medals for two different sports in the same winter games.



After defeating Germany’s Selina Jörg, the 22-year-old said it had taken her some time to get used to snowboarding again, as just last week she had been competing in, and winning, the women’s Super-G slalom skiing event.



Another German national, Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, who beat Russia’s Alena Zavarzina, took home the bronze medal.



Ledecka is a two-time snowboarding world champion who comes from a family of winter athletes, including her grandfather Jan Klapac, an ice hockey player with seven world championship and two Olympic medals to his name.



