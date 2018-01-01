

US Men’s Curling Team Wins Historic 1st Olympic Gold



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The United States men’s curling team won on Saturday its first-ever Olympic gold medal, defeating Sweden 10-7 in the men’s final at the PyeongChang Winter Games.



Skipper John Shuster gave a stellar performance as he led the US team to gold, having working his way back onto the high-level program after being expelled due to his poor performance in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.



The bronze medal in PyeongChang went to Switzerland, which on Friday had prevailed against the Canadian team 7-5.



The distinctive ice sport of curling involves sliding a polished 19.1-kilogram (44 pound) granite stone into a target area, called the house, with teams scoring points based on the stones’ distance from the center of the target area.



Players can influence the trajectory of the stone’s path by sweeping the ice in front with special brooms, under the direction on the team skipper.



