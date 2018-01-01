 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

US Men’s Curling Team Wins Historic 1st Olympic Gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The United States men’s curling team won on Saturday its first-ever Olympic gold medal, defeating Sweden 10-7 in the men’s final at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Skipper John Shuster gave a stellar performance as he led the US team to gold, having working his way back onto the high-level program after being expelled due to his poor performance in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The bronze medal in PyeongChang went to Switzerland, which on Friday had prevailed against the Canadian team 7-5.

The distinctive ice sport of curling involves sliding a polished 19.1-kilogram (44 pound) granite stone into a target area, called the house, with teams scoring points based on the stones’ distance from the center of the target area.

Players can influence the trajectory of the stone’s path by sweeping the ice in front with special brooms, under the direction on the team skipper.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved