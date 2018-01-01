 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 4 Dead, 5 Wounded in Suicide Attack in Kabul

KABUL – At least four people died and five others were wounded in a suicide attack Saturday at the entrance to a high-security area – where embassies and offices of international organizations are located – in Kabul, an official source told EFE.

The attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest around 8:20 am local time in police district number nine in the Afghan capital, Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said.

The explosion resulted in the death of three people, besides the attacker, and wounded five, the source said.

Among those wounded are a member of Afghanistan’s primary intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, as well as two workers from civil aviation and two civilians, according to Danish.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul has witnessed several significant terror incidents this year, the latest one towards the end of last month, in which 11 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military unit and which was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

Days before that, an attack using an explosives-rigged ambulance killed 103 and wounded more than 200.

Afghanistan is experiencing one of its bloodiest periods since the end of the NATO combat mission in 2015.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved