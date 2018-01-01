

At Least 4 Dead, 5 Wounded in Suicide Attack in Kabul



KABUL – At least four people died and five others were wounded in a suicide attack Saturday at the entrance to a high-security area – where embassies and offices of international organizations are located – in Kabul, an official source told EFE.



The attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest around 8:20 am local time in police district number nine in the Afghan capital, Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said.



The explosion resulted in the death of three people, besides the attacker, and wounded five, the source said.



Among those wounded are a member of Afghanistan’s primary intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, as well as two workers from civil aviation and two civilians, according to Danish.



So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



Kabul has witnessed several significant terror incidents this year, the latest one towards the end of last month, in which 11 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military unit and which was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.



Days before that, an attack using an explosives-rigged ambulance killed 103 and wounded more than 200.



Afghanistan is experiencing one of its bloodiest periods since the end of the NATO combat mission in 2015.



