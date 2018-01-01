

CAS Confirms Positive Dope Test for Russia’s Sergeeva, Annuls Results



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) officially confirmed on Saturday that Russia’s Nadezhda Sergeeva failed a drug test.



Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang county, tested for trimetazidine, a heart drug that is on the anti-doping list.



The Russian Bobsleigh Federation announced Friday on Facebook the positive test result, saying while Sergeeva tested positive for doping on Feb. 18, on Feb. 13 she had tested clean and “the Russian medical group of the Olympic Games did not prescribe her any medicine.”



Sergeeva has accepted a provisional suspension and reserves the right to “seek the elimination or reduction of the ineligibility period” after the Games, according to the CAS statement.



Sergeeva is the second Russian athlete to test positive for doping at the Winter Olympics, after Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium, which led the Court of Arbitration for Sport to disqualify him and his partner, Anastasia Bryzgalova.



