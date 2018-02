HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Finlandís Iivo Niskanen Wins Olympic Gold in Menís 50km Cross-Country Skiing



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Ė Finlandís Iivo Niskanen won the menís 50km cross-country skiing on Saturday at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Niskanen, 26, covered the distance in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22.1 seconds, 18.7 seconds ahead of Alexander Bolshunov, who won the silver medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia.



Another Russian, Andrey Larkov, came third, lagging behind Niskanen by 2 minutes and 37.5 seconds.



