

Two People Injured in Three Bombings in Western Myanmar



SITTWE, Myanmar – Three bomb explosions rocked the western Myanmar city of Sittwe on Saturday, injuring two people.



The victims suffered minor injuries and were being treated in a hospital in Sittwe, the capital of restive Rakhine state, an epa journalist reported.



The blasts rocked the Rakhine State Administrator’s house compound, the State Court office and State Land administration office, causing minor damage.



Some bombs that failed to detonate were also found at those spots.



Local authorities were investigating the bombings.



Conflict-torn Rakhine state experienced a spike in violence last year when a rebel group of the Rohingya Muslim minority staged attacks on government posts which spurred a heavy Myanmar military response and saw more than 600,000 Rohingyas flee across the border into Bangladesh.



The military has been accused of committing murder and rape against the Rohingya as well as burning down their homes, actions which the United Nations said might constitute genocide.



